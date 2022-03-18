Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.61. 2,038,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,960. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.79.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

