Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.72. 8,673,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

