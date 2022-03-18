Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,712. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

