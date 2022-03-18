Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SRGA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 1,973,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,500. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

