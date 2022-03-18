SVB Leerink Comments on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

ADAP opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last three months. 15.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 931,372 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,033,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

