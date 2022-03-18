SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

SYBX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Synlogic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

