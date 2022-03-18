SVB Leerink Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $8.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
SYBX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.
About Synlogic (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
