Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Synaptogenix has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

