Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SYN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,149. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

