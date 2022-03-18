Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of SYN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,149. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
