Syverson Strege & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 460,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $17,343,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 374,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.