Syverson Strege & Co Has $113,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.