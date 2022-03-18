Syverson Strege & Co Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

