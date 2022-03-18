Syverson Strege & Co Sells 158 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $507.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $477.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

