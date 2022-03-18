T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.64.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.81. 48,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,809. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

