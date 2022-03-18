Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TALS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.