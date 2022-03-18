Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.
Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $17.21.
TLIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
