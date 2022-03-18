Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

TLIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.