Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $60,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,809. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.