Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of National Retail Properties worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.86. 5,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

