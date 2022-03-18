Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,943,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

