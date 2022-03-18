Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $44.25 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 245,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,525,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

