Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,232. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

