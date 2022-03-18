Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
