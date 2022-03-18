Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

