Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $62.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -620.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $72.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

