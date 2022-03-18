TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Quiet Period To End on March 23rd (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm’s (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. TC Biopharm had issued 4,117,648 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $17,500,004 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
TCBP stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
