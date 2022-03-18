TD Securities Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$185.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.14.

Get George Weston alerts:

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$157.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$100.87 and a 1 year high of C$159.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.59. The firm has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,263.90. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.24, for a total value of C$4,034,082.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at C$3,782,974.61. Insiders have sold a total of 112,443 shares of company stock worth $17,177,527 in the last three months.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.