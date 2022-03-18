Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.94.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.