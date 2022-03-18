Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,475 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

