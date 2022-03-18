Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 96,475 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.39.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.