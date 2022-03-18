Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.22. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 145,851 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

