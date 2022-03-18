Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Up 18%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)
