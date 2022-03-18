Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Up 18%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

