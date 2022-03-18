Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

