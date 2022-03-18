Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.