TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE TU traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

