Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

