Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.37. Terex posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE:TEX opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after buying an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

