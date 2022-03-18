TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $7.90 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.65 to $7.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

