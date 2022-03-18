Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

