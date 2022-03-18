Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.87 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

