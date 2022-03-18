The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.92. 2,234,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.23. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

