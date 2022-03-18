The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.85. 7,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,994. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

