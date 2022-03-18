The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $2,800,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Community Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

