The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $319.50 on Tuesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average of $350.69.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 120.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.