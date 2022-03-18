The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

