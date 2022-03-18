The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

