The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

