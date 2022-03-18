The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

