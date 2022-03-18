The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.
Shares of SHW opened at $247.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.93 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.60.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.
About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
