TheStreet Upgrades Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) to “B-“

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:BH.A opened at $769.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $667.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.49. Biglari has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $674.99.
