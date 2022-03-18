Thomas Farrington Sells 24,485 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Perrigo stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
