Thomas Farrington Sells 24,485 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

