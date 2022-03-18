Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,307. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

