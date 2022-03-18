thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.87 ($15.24).

Shares of TKA opened at €8.54 ($9.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.22 and a 200 day moving average of €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

