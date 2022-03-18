thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given New €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.55 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

